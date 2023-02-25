Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Stock Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 849,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,708 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Harley-Davidson worth $29,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOG. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 327.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Insider Transactions at Harley-Davidson

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Harley-Davidson Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. Citigroup set a $49.00 price target on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Shares of HOG traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.78. 928,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,800. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.77.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $918.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.