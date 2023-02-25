Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by Redwood Investment Management LLC

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,474 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.09. 1,302,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,229. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.38. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Stories

