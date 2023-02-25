Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) Plans $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Russel Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$35.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$31.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.56. Russel Metals has a one year low of C$23.80 and a one year high of C$37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.12, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.43.

About Russel Metals

(Get Rating)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Russel Metals (TSE:RUS)

