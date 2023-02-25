Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 839,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,356 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $316,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total value of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total value of $1,129,831.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,169,647.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 2,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.52, for a total transaction of $1,030,365.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,095 shares in the company, valued at $956,409.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,313 shares of company stock valued at $30,355,027 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Cowen raised their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $586.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $425.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $423.86 and its 200-day moving average is $417.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.99, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $337.00 and a 52-week high of $601.62.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

