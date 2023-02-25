Royal Bank of Canada Sells 140,252 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,345,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 140,252 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.37% of Accenture worth $603,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Accenture by 33.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,858,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,673,000 after buying an additional 2,228,802 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,551 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at about $373,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $318,306,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $185,369,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total transaction of $288,576.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

NYSE ACN opened at $266.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $167.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.95 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.