Royal Bank of Canada Raises Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$168.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$165.00 to C$168.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on L. Scotiabank upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$123.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$138.94.

Loblaw Companies stock opened at C$119.63 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$97.37 and a twelve month high of C$126.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$118.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$116.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a market cap of C$38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

In other news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,995,455.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total transaction of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. 54.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

