Royal Bank of Canada Has $383.13 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,431,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,709 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.86% of American Electric Power worth $383,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 508.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

