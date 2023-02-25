Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target to C$12.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Cascades from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday.
Cascades Trading Up 4.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF opened at $7.89 on Friday. Cascades has a 12 month low of $5.68 and a 12 month high of $11.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average is $6.54.
About Cascades
Cascades, Inc produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging and Consumer Product Packaging. The Industrial Packaging segment is active in specialty containers, structural components and paperboard, fibre composites and protective packaging markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cascades (CADNF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.