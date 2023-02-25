Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Price Reaches $1,713.02 on Major Exchanges

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $349.42 million and approximately $8.17 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,713.02 or 0.07419496 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rocket Pool ETH Token Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,977 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,765.10552389 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $7,971,145.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

