Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

RPI.UN opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$37.07 and a 52 week high of C$53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.66.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.