Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Down 1.7 %
RPI.UN opened at C$37.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.05. Richards Packaging Income Fund has a 52 week low of C$37.07 and a 52 week high of C$53.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$42.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$44.66.
About Richards Packaging Income Fund
