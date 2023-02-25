Reviewing Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Patten Energy Solutions Group (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Rating) and Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Patten Energy Solutions Group has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Patten Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patten Energy Solutions Group and Yamana Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patten Energy Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Yamana Gold 0 1 2 0 2.67

Profitability

Yamana Gold has a consensus target price of $7.22, suggesting a potential upside of 41.50%.

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Yamana Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold 13.99% 6.03% 3.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patten Energy Solutions Group and Yamana Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patten Energy Solutions Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Yamana Gold $1.82 billion 2.70 $147.50 million $0.26 19.62

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Patten Energy Solutions Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.9% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Patten Energy Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Patten Energy Solutions Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Patten Energy Solutions Group

(Get Rating)

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. engages in the marketing of natural gas, propane and petroleum products. It also intends to pursue an exploration program to continue the exploration and development of the mineral claims with a view to establish sufficient mineral-bearing reserves. The firm also engages in exploration, production and development of lithium properties. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in Dolton, IL.

About Yamana Gold

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patten Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.