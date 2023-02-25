Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil Sells 264,461 Shares

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 187,414 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,854.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of QSR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.10. 1,375,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,292,855. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 75.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth $519,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

