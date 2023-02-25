Research Analysts’ New Coverage for February 25th (AACG, AAME, AAU, ADXS, AEY, AIRT, AKTX, ALIM, ALOT, AMS)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Saturday, February 25th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSE:BDR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cancer Genetics (NASDAQ:CGIX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CRH Medical (NYSE:CRHM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LadRx (NASDAQ:CYTR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Golden Star Resources (NYSE:GSS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoreCard (NYSE:INS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Isoray (NYSE:ISR). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFCHY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Startek (NYSE:SRT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tantech (NASDAQ:TANH). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.