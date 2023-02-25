Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 98,150 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98,150 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.19% of Waste Connections worth $66,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 7,660 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,129,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,780,000 after purchasing an additional 199,919 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,933,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 978,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,366 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections stock opened at $134.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.59. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.75.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

