Redwood Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Redwood Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,926 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 100,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,667,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAP. Stephens cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $196.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.44.

NYSE AAP traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $138.85. 2,080,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,858. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.93 and a 1-year high of $231.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

