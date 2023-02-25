Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRE stock traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,206,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,449. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.29.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

