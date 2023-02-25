Redwood Investment Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Position in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the quarter. Howard Hughes comprises approximately 0.5% of Redwood Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,396,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,752,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,069,000 after purchasing an additional 135,797 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 634,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,987 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 626,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,937,000 after acquiring an additional 22,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Howard Hughes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 454,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,158,000 after acquiring an additional 80,787 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 5,135 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.66 per share, for a total transaction of $383,379.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,894,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,654,700.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 2,219,532 shares of company stock worth $158,910,530 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.67.

Shares of HHC traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,564. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $105.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.43.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

