Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ODFL traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.54. The stock had a trading volume of 714,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.31 and a 52-week high of $381.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $322.22 and its 200 day moving average is $295.18. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $284.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

