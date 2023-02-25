Redwood Investment Management LLC Buys 146,259 Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 763,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,259 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Conduent worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Conduent by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,782 shares during the last quarter. Goff John C increased its stake in Conduent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goff John C now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 38,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Conduent by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 47,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Conduent by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 268,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 102,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CNDT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.05. The stock had a trading volume of 968,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $884.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.70. Conduent Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.29 and a 1 year high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

About Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Conduent had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

