Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $983,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance by 105.8% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CACC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Credit Acceptance Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total transaction of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $7.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $450.06. The company had a trading volume of 88,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,322. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1-year low of $358.00 and a 1-year high of $648.95. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $452.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $474.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.