Redwood Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,443 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in POST. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Post by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 227,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Post by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Post by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Post by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,486,000 after acquiring an additional 169,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Post stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $91.72. 275,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,812. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.83 and a 1-year high of $98.84. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.61.

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a return on equity of 5.36% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POST shares. StockNews.com lowered Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.38.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

