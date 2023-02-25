Redwood Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,653 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.21.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

NYSE DFS traded up $1.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.22. 2,121,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,081,713. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.45. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $124.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.49%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $826,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $826,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,493 shares in the company, valued at $13,510,174. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,739.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.