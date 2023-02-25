Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 11.8 %
Shares of RETA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.
About Reata Pharmaceuticals
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.
