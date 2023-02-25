Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Price Target Raised to $117.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RETA. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of RETA stock opened at $44.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $18.47 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

