Radix 1-Day Volume Hits $663,207.74 (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Radix coin can now be purchased for about $0.0454 or 0.00000197 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $235.97 million and $663,207.74 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Radix alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 38.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $98.13 or 0.00425894 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 67.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,500.27 or 0.28211985 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,199,961,650 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Radix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.