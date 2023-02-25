Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Given New C$33.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$31.25 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$29.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.11. Quebecor has a fifty-two week low of $17.49 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications, entertainment, and news media and culture services. It operates through the following business segments: Telecommunications, Media, Sports and Entertainment. The Telecommunications segments offers services for mobile contracts in which the sale of mobile devices is bundled with telecommunication services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.