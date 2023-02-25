Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $173.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $157.00 to $173.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

PWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $160.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.82 and its 200 day moving average is $143.33. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $168.75.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is engaged in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It is operated through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility & Infrastructure Solutions.

Featured Stories

