PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $258.02

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 258.02 ($3.11) and traded as low as GBX 214 ($2.58). PureTech Health shares last traded at GBX 214 ($2.58), with a volume of 434,240 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £617.36 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 256.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 249.84.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

