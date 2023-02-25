Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €73.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($77.66) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PUM. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Puma in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.00 ($67.02) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($80.85) price objective on Puma in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €70.00 ($74.47) price objective on Puma in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($106.38) price objective on Puma in a report on Tuesday.

Get Puma alerts:

Puma Stock Performance

PUM opened at €60.20 ($64.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €60.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €56.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. Puma has a 12-month low of €41.31 ($43.95) and a 12-month high of €91.26 ($97.09).

Puma Company Profile

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.