Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on LUNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Pulmonx from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of Pulmonx stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.37. The stock had a trading volume of 740,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. Pulmonx has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $387.94 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.45.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 109.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%. The business had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pulmonx will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,432,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,510,000 after buying an additional 35,130 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,151,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,946,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,103,000 after purchasing an additional 192,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 296,682 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

