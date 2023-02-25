Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,592 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $20,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSA. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 65.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 75.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Public Storage Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $293.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $270.13 and a 1 year high of $421.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($1.93). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 101.60% and a return on equity of 72.77%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Public Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 34.06%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.