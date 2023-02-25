Provenance Blockchain Price Tops $0.0222 (HASH)

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 24th. One Provenance Blockchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.72 billion and approximately $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain’s genesis date was April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Provenance Blockchain’s official website is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

