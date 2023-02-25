Pro Reit (PRV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 15th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th.
Pro Reit Price Performance
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Read More
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for Pro Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pro Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.