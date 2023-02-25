Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 963 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Principal Street Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 379.3% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 76.8% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock worth $1,947,849 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock traded down $6.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $195.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,814,232. The stock has a market cap of $91.13 billion, a PE ratio of 50.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($3.63). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 16.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on American Tower to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.24.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Stories

