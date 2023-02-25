Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 320 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Principal Street Partners LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 664.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter worth approximately $241,841,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,811,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Stryker by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after acquiring an additional 388,467 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Argus raised their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Stryker to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 420,683 shares of company stock worth $112,867,578. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $262.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,603,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,921. The company has a market capitalization of $99.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $284.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $256.91 and its 200 day moving average is $232.98.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

