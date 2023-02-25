Principal Street Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Principal Street Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,504 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total value of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $59,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,485.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total value of $147,911.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,564 shares of company stock valued at $512,444 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Autodesk Stock Down 12.9 %

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $28.63 on Friday, hitting $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,971,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,714. The business’s fifty day moving average is $204.62 and its 200 day moving average is $204.63. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.20 and a 52 week high of $235.01.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 117.98% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Autodesk to $177.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autodesk from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.00.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

