Principal Street Partners LLC Has $489,000 Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,887 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.4% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,152,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,124,000 after buying an additional 429,560 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after buying an additional 14,032 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.52. 2,197,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $82.86.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,283. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $2,054,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 129,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $10,596,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock valued at $65,769,622. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.