Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) President Sells $614,145.00 in Stock

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Primerica Price Performance

PRI traded up $14.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.26. 390,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 135,514. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $181.58.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.56. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $686.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $375.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair cut Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

