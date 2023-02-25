PotCoin (POT) Price Down 48.9% Over Last 7 Days

PotCoin (POT) traded down 46.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 25th. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $472,294.28 and $1,075.46 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 48.9% lower against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00400472 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00028191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014525 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000837 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004392 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00017306 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000398 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,209,992 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.