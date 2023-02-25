PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.
PNM Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 308,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PNM Resources Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Institutional Trading of PNM Resources
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PNM Resources
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PNM Resources (PNM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/20 – 2/24
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.