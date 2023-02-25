PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.69. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PNM Resources also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS.

PNM Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNM Resources stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. The company had a trading volume of 308,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $43.43 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. PNM Resources had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PNM Resources will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.56%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PNM Resources to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho lowered PNM Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Institutional Trading of PNM Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNM. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $566,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PNM Resources

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.