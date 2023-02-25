PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $575.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. PNM Resources updated its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.75 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.
PNM Resources stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.27. 308,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 578,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $48.04. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.368 per share. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.56%.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in PNM Resources by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,608 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $566,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,157,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,476,000 after buying an additional 19,960 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
