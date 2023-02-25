Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.84-$1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,478. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $27.64. The firm has a market cap of $916.56 million, a PE ratio of -31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.85.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plymouth Industrial REIT

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLYM. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

