Pirate Chain Price Hits $0.40 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $77.34 million and $56,934.69 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00194315 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00073389 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.