Piper Sandler Lowers Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Price Target to $10.00

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.34% from the stock’s current price.

EXFY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Expensify in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Expensify in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Expensify from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.11.

Expensify Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of EXFY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Expensify has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.56.

Insider Activity

Expensify ( NASDAQ:EXFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $43.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.35 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.94% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total value of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.56, for a total transaction of $286,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,501,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,472,724.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Vidal sold 5,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,344.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,147,150 in the last three months. Company insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expensify

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 452.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 754,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,228,000 after purchasing an additional 618,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expensify by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,084,000 after acquiring an additional 512,628 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Expensify by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,120,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,229,000 after acquiring an additional 455,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Further Reading

