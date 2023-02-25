Phillip Pang Sells 2,878 Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) insider Phillip Pang sold 2,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $74,741.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,320 shares in the company, valued at $5,150,370.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 24th, Phillip Pang sold 30,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $900,000.00.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 10.9 %

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $23.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.19. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vir Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:VIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.24 million. The firm’s revenue was down 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 74.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

