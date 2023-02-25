Permianville Royalty Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PVL)

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Monday, March 13th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Permianville Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.32. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

In other Permianville Royalty Trust news, major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $65,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,084,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,657,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 331,911 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,482.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 65.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

