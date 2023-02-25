PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PEP stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.
PepsiCo Company Profile
