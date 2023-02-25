PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock opened at $175.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.89. The company has a market capitalization of $242.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $186.84.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

