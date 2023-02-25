Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Cowen

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PNR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $60.31.

NYSE:PNR opened at $55.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PNR. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pentair by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

