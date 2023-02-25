Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Plans $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.652 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PPL stock opened at C$45.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$46.49 and its 200 day moving average is C$46.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$41.38 and a 52-week high of C$53.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PPL. Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$51.40.

Insider Activity

About Pembina Pipeline

In related news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total transaction of C$305,253.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

