PDT Partners LLC Sells 44,975 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,975 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABCL shares. Truist Financial started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

ABCL stock opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.42 and a 1 year high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $21.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 million. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae acquired 85,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $859,530.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 55,859,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,180,879.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

