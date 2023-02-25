PDT Partners LLC Sells 41,012 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,012 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 30.1% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:SCI opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.83. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $56.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.69 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

